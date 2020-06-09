Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 09 June 2020

    Air Force Radio News 09 June 2020

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Audio by Angel Orozco 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Story: Using Data Science to Win Future Battles

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 12:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63746
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107847328.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 09 June 2020, by Angel Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Software
    AFRN
    Data Science
    JADC2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT