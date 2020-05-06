Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 76: A New Tradition- RADIO

    FRANCE

    06.05.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    June 6th 2020 marks the 76th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. Normally U.S. military members, Veterans and local nationals gather to remember and honor those who fought on that day. A long standing tradition is for military members to give out patches to children. This year due to Covid-19 a long standing tradition continues on with a new twist.

