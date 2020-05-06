Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Readiness Division Army Birthday Message

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    88th Readiness Division

    88th Readiness Division Command Historian Ward Zischke talks about the founding of the Army, the of the various elements that eventually became the US Army Reserve, and the US Army Reserve role in fighting a global pandemic in this brief Army Birthday remembrance message.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Readiness Division Army Birthday Message, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army US Army Reserve 88th Readiness Division Ward Zischke 88th RD Command Historian

