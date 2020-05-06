88th Readiness Division Army Birthday Message

88th Readiness Division Command Historian Ward Zischke talks about the founding of the Army, the of the various elements that eventually became the US Army Reserve, and the US Army Reserve role in fighting a global pandemic in this brief Army Birthday remembrance message.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 17:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
