Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Rock: The 144th Fighter Wing's Resiliency Podcast, Episode 1

    The Rock: The 144th Fighter Wing's Resiliency Podcast, Episode 1

    FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to "The Rock," the California Air National Guard's FIRST resiliency podcast. In our inaugural episode we take you through the inception of our show, what we're all about, share upcoming show highlights for our first season, and delve right into tactical tips for lowering anxiety related to Covid-19 stress!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 13:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63737
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107844646.mp3
    Length: 00:23:42
    Location: FRESNO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Rock: The 144th Fighter Wing's Resiliency Podcast, Episode 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    stress
    podcast
    tips
    anxiety
    California Air National Guard
    The Rock
    144th Fighter Wing
    144FW
    cal guard
    Dr. Stephanie Grant
    COVID-19
    Maj. Haley Hendrix
    Resiliency Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT