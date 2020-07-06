The Rock: The 144th Fighter Wing's Resiliency Podcast, Episode 1

Welcome to "The Rock," the California Air National Guard's FIRST resiliency podcast. In our inaugural episode we take you through the inception of our show, what we're all about, share upcoming show highlights for our first season, and delve right into tactical tips for lowering anxiety related to Covid-19 stress!
|06.07.2020
|06.07.2020 13:38
|Newscasts
|63737
|2006/DOD_107844646.mp3
|00:23:42
|FRESNO, CA, US
|14
|0
|0
|0
