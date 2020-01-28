Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life is Better at the Lake Podcast - Teaser

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2020

    Audio by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    "Life is Better at the Lake" is USACE Fort Worth’s first Podcast!

    Premiering Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, Lake Life is a discussion between your friendly neighborhood Social Media Manager, Trevor Welsh, and staff members at one of our 25 lakes.

    We wanted to make a show to highlight your USACE lake staff and the amazing work they do and well as shed some light on the finer details of what it takes to run a #USACE lake, what opportunities exist for recreation patrons, and how we maintain those opportunities.

    We hope you’ll check it out on ALL your favorite podcast platforms to include YouTube, SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts.

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBkG21sx8Wd-EDI4ue1Vxdg
    SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/usacefortworth
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/life-is-better-at-the-lake/id1496890748

    Check out our official website: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil

    Follow and like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usacefortworth
    …and on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usacefortworth
    ...and on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/USACE_FortWorth

    Business inquiries email: public.affairs@usace.army.mil

