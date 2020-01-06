Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Spartan News Episode 4- 101 Critical Days of Summer

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.01.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    On this episode of The Spartan News we talk safety. June is National Safety Month so we decided to invite the Task Force Spartan Safety Officer, Maj. Alexander Prezioso to fill us in on this years Summer safety message and what the task force leadership would like the team to focus on this Summer.

    Task Force Spartan
    Safety
    CENTCOM
    National Guard
    United States Army Central
    ARCENT
    United States Central Command
    101 Critical Days of Summer
    National Safety Month

