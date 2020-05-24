Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat: Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    BAHRAIN

    05.24.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (May 24, 2020) During the month of May, Naval Support Activity Bahrain joined the nation celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month a tradition dating back to the 19th century. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 05.31.2020 06:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63695
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107835003.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: BH
