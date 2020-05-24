Bahrain Beat: Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (May 24, 2020) During the month of May, Naval Support Activity Bahrain joined the nation celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month a tradition dating back to the 19th century. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.