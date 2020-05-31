Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 4: NCOs and Officers

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    05.31.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. CSM Michael Burke and his guests, Maj. Michael Hefti and Maj. Ryan David, discuss the leadership from the officer and enlisted. They examine characteristics, expectations and the teamwork mentality that can lead a to success or failure.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:36:07
    Officer
    Leadership
    NCO
    Podcast
    2CR

