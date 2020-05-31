Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. CSM Michael Burke and his guests, Maj. Michael Hefti and Maj. Ryan David, discuss the leadership from the officer and enlisted. They examine characteristics, expectations and the teamwork mentality that can lead a to success or failure.
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 4: NCOs and Officers, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
