Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Driving Safety

    Driving Safety

    GERMANY

    03.19.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Dominique Clarke 

    AFN Bavaria

    Promotional advertisement about safe driving

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.29.2020 08:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63686
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107833177.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Composer Dominique Clarke
    Conductor Dominique Clarke
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Driving Safety, by SSG Dominique Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN Bavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT