    In the Charts - Grauation songs

    GERMANY

    05.05.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Dominique Clarke 

    AFN Bavaria

    In the Charts is a radio segment airing on AFN Bavaria broadcast station in Germany.


    The graduation songs topic was produced in support of the 2020 graduating class who will not get the typical graduation experience. This specific segment was also produced to bring nostalgia for the US Forces, DOD Personnel and family members who had the opportunity to experience graduating and the songs from their High School days.

