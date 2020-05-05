In the Charts is a radio segment airing on AFN Bavaria broadcast station in Germany.
The graduation songs topic was produced in support of the 2020 graduating class who will not get the typical graduation experience. This specific segment was also produced to bring nostalgia for the US Forces, DOD Personnel and family members who had the opportunity to experience graduating and the songs from their High School days.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2020 08:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63679
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107833137.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Composer
|Dominique Clarke
|Conductor
|Dominique Clarke
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, In the Charts - Grauation songs, by SSG Dominique Clarke, identified by DVIDS
