    The Bedrock Podcast - Software supporting Airmen Warfighters

    DOVER , DE, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Griffin 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Nicolas Chaillan, U.S. Air Force Chief Software Officer, talks the future of Air Force software development with host, SMSgt Alex Griffin. This episode also delves into the future of AI, Machine Learning and DevSecOps in the U.S. Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Cyber
    U.S. Air Force
    Airman
    Software
    AI
    DEVSECOPS

