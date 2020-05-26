Mr. Nicolas Chaillan, U.S. Air Force Chief Software Officer, talks the future of Air Force software development with host, SMSgt Alex Griffin. This episode also delves into the future of AI, Machine Learning and DevSecOps in the U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 13:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63670
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107830334.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:01
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DOVER , DE, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, The Bedrock Podcast - Software supporting Airmen Warfighters, by SMSgt Alexander Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT