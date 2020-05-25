Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 15. Vietnam POW & Tap Code with (Ret.) Colonel Carlyle "Smitty" Harris - Part 1

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 15. Vietnam POW & Tap Code with (Ret.) Colonel Carlyle "Smitty" Harris - Part 1

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This episode is the first of a 2-part interview with Air Force Retired Colonel Carlyle “Smitty” Harris, a Vietnam War Veteran fighter pilot who was shot down on combat mission in his F-105 over North Vietnam on April 4, 1965. Col Harris was forced to bail out, captured by the North Vietnamese and became the 6th American POW where he spent the next 8 years in captivity with hundreds of other American POWs including John McCain and George “Bud” Day.

    Col Harris suffered through torture, solitary confinement, and relentless abuse – but endured through it all with reliance on the Code of Military Conduct and a communication system, called the Tap Code, an old and unused WW2 communication method that he covertly taught his fellow POWs, and they in-turn taught others, which remained a vital link of communication through their captivity, without which they may have not prevailed.

    In this first part, we explore Col Harris' background, buildup to Vietnam, a vivid account of the day he was shot down over North Vietnam, his beginning experience in captivity, and how he resurrected the Tap Code to communicate with fellow POWs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 17:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63657
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107828163.mp3
    Length: 00:33:19
    Artist United States Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
    Year 2019
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 28

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 15. Vietnam POW & Tap Code with (Ret.) Colonel Carlyle "Smitty" Harris - Part 1, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    leadership
    Air Force
    military law
    innovation
    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT