Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 13: Looking Inward

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, shares his personal experience as a father of special needs child and how he balances family and the Air Force.