Kill Tank Radio - Episode 3: Memorial Day

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. CSM Michael Burke and his guests discuss the significance of Memorial Day. They reflect on Soldiers who didn't return home from Iraq and Afghanistan and the impact those heroes had on their military careers.
This episode is dedicated to Captain Shawn English, Master Sergeant Josh Wheeler, and Specialist Christopher Gathercole.
