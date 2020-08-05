Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 3: Memorial Day

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    05.08.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. CSM Michael Burke and his guests discuss the significance of Memorial Day. They reflect on Soldiers who didn't return home from Iraq and Afghanistan and the impact those heroes had on their military careers.

    This episode is dedicated to Captain Shawn English, Master Sergeant Josh Wheeler, and Specialist Christopher Gathercole.

