    Cowboy Smart Money Podcast: Episode 7 - Debt Reduction

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Audio by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    Many of us have debt. Glenn Lyons and Capt. Holscher share ideas on reducing your debt and help improve your overall financial health.

    Cowboy Smart Money is a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming.

    Send in your questions or show ideas to wyoguard@gmail.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 17:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63648
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107823578.mp3
    Length: 00:42:31
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cowboy Smart Money Podcast: Episode 7 - Debt Reduction, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

