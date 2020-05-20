Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spartan Soldiers Last Line of Defense Against Invasive Species

    Spartan Soldiers Last Line of Defense Against Invasive Species

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.20.2020

    Audio by Edward Pajak 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 115th Military Police Company talk about the wash racks on the Kuwait Naval Base, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 10:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63642
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107822577.mp3
    Length: 00:00:52
    Year 2020
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Soldiers Last Line of Defense Against Invasive Species, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Agriculture
    Transportation
    Cleaning
    Vehicles
    Middle East
    Deployment
    Washrack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT