U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 115th Military Police Company talk about the wash racks on the Kuwait Naval Base, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 10:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63642
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107822577.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spartan Soldiers Last Line of Defense Against Invasive Species, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT