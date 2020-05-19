Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for May 19, 2020 - Task Force Raptor

    MA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Audio by Capt. Bonnie Blakely and Timothy Sandland

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Massachusetts National Guard who have civilian medical training have been assisting nursing facilities with additional medical care helping the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19. Activated to serve with Task Force Raptor, these guard members are augmenting skilled nursing facilities across the state.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for May 19, 2020 - Task Force Raptor, by Capt. Bonnie Blakely and Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cape cod
    healthcare
    massachusetts
    national guard
    mass national guard
    task force raptor
    102iw
    covid
    covid19nationalguard

