Soldiers and Airmen from the Massachusetts National Guard who have civilian medical training have been assisting nursing facilities with additional medical care helping the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19. Activated to serve with Task Force Raptor, these guard members are augmenting skilled nursing facilities across the state.
|05.19.2020
|05.19.2020 15:51
|Newscasts
|63638
|2005/DOD_107821416.mp3
|00:06:41
|MA, US
|4
|0
|0
|7
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for May 19, 2020 - Task Force Raptor, by Capt. Bonnie Blakely and Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
