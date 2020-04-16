The Building Strong Buffalo Podcast Episode 1: COVID-19

The Building Strong Buffalo Podcast premieres! This is the show to get to know the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District, our people, and our stories. Episode 1 centers on the District's operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



As worldwide novel coronavirus infections soar past 2 million and lives are lost, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked by FEMA to provide planning and engineering support to address medical facility shortages in the U.S. The Buffalo District plays a key role for this mission along the Great Lakes, supporting Districts with facility assessments across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. At the same time, the Buffalo District has not slowed down getting projects completed across the lower 38,000 square miles of watershed along lakes Erie and Ontario.



To learn more, we’ll hear from key players in Buffalo including the District Engineer Dave Romano, and Chief of Special Projects Branch Bill Kovalevski.



Hosted by Jess Levenson, Public Affairs Specialist.



