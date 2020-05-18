Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership, lessons learned, and shared experiences with Master Gunnery Sergeant (MGySgt) Scott H. Stalker, the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Cyber Command and the National Security Agency.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2020 07:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63628
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107818960.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:54
|Artist
|CMSAF Blueprint Leadership
|Composer
|CMSAF Blueprint Leadership
|Album
|CMSAF Blueprint Leadership
|Track #
|CM
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|82
This work, Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 08 feat. MGySgt. Scott H. Stalker, by SSgt Katherine Walters and SSgt Katherine Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT