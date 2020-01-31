Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Episode 15 - On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters

    ITALY

    01.31.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Nelson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    In the 15th episode of “On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters,” Adm. James G. Foggo III, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA), discussed naval activities in the European theater, and the strategic significance of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain.

