Picking Your Brain (Active Duty)

Picking Your Brain is a four-part series from the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center (DVBIC) that focuses on the care and recovery of service members and veterans who have sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI).



Episodes were released weekly during March as part of Brain Injury Awareness Month (BIAM) and focused on military and civilian medical providers, active-duty service members, and veterans who have sustained a TBI, as well as the loved ones who support their recovery process.



The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy or decision unless so designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Medical Corporate’ by TimTaj available at jamendo.com and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0