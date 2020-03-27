S3E6: Alterations in plasma microRNA and protein levels in veterans with chronic TBI

In this episode of CUBIST, Don and Amanda discuss the article, “Alterations in plasma microRNA and protein levels in War Veterans with chronic mild traumatic brain injury.”



Article Citation:

Ghai, V., Fallen, S., Baxter, D., Scherler, K., Kim, T. K., Zhou, Y., ... & Cook, D. G. (2020). Alterations in plasma microRNA and protein levels in War Veterans with chronic mild traumatic brain injury. Journal of neurotrauma



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to dvbic.dcoe.mil or email us at dha.DVBICinfo@mail.mil



The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy or decision unless so designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat available and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 licensing