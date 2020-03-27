Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    S3E6: Alterations in plasma microRNA and protein levels in veterans with chronic TBI

    S3E6: Alterations in plasma microRNA and protein levels in veterans with chronic TBI

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of CUBIST, Don and Amanda discuss the article, “Alterations in plasma microRNA and protein levels in War Veterans with chronic mild traumatic brain injury.”

    Article Citation:
    Ghai, V., Fallen, S., Baxter, D., Scherler, K., Kim, T. K., Zhou, Y., ... & Cook, D. G. (2020). Alterations in plasma microRNA and protein levels in War Veterans with chronic mild traumatic brain injury. Journal of neurotrauma

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to dvbic.dcoe.mil or email us at dha.DVBICinfo@mail.mil

    The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy or decision unless so designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat available and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 licensing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.14.2020 08:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63608
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107814010.mp3
    Length: 00:09:18
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S3E6: Alterations in plasma microRNA and protein levels in veterans with chronic TBI, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Recovery
    TBI
    Military Health
    Veterans
    Traumatic Brain Injury
    Concussion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT