Bahrain Beat: Welcome to Bahrain Magazine

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.





MANAMA, Bahrain (May. 11, 2020) Stars and Stripes has recently published their new Welcome to Bahrain Magazine. The magazine is a PCS guide for service members and their families. Mass Communication Specialist First Class Petty Office Cody Boyd, NSA Bahrain’s public affairs office Leading Petty Officer came into the studio to discuss the new magazine. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lindsay Lair reports from AFN Bahrain.