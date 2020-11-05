Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: Welcome to Bahrain Magazine

    Bahrain Beat: Welcome to Bahrain Magazine

    BAHRAIN

    05.11.2020

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.


    MANAMA, Bahrain (May. 11, 2020) Stars and Stripes has recently published their new Welcome to Bahrain Magazine. The magazine is a PCS guide for service members and their families. Mass Communication Specialist First Class Petty Office Cody Boyd, NSA Bahrain’s public affairs office Leading Petty Officer came into the studio to discuss the new magazine. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lindsay Lair reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.14.2020 03:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63594
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107811981.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Welcome to Bahrain Magazine, by SA Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    News
    Stars and Stripes
    Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT