    Recycling During the Health Crisis Radio PSA

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Audio by Jini Ryan 

    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

    Recycled materials are key for everything from making new products to boxes to ship products and other essential supplies for the everyday needs of hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies and American homes. There are critical needs for all raw materials in the manufacturing supply chain, especially paper and cardboard.

    EPA encourages households to do their part – and recycle more and recycle right.

    For more information about recycling, go to https://www.epa.gov/recycle.

    For more about EPA: https://www.epa.gov/

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recycling During the Health Crisis Radio PSA, by Jini Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

