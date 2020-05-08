Live Town Hall - 08 May 2020

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew J. French, the Commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Souza, the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 125th Fighter Wing, hosted a live town hall to update Airmen on the impact of COVID-19, Coronavirus, on the wing and answer their questions on May 8, 2020.