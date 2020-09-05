Phoenix Cast [Episode 2]: Software As a Service (SaaS) and the Marine Corps

Phoenix Cast: A podcast about cybersecurity, technology and innovation issues in the military.
In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Rich welcome special guests Kyle and Pat to talk about software as a service (SaaS), user productivity and collaboration, software development and cybersecurity.
Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix
