    Phoenix Cast [Episode 2]: Software As a Service (SaaS) and the Marine Corps

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    Phoenix Cast: A podcast about cybersecurity, technology and innovation issues in the military.

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Rich welcome special guests Kyle and Pat to talk about software as a service (SaaS), user productivity and collaboration, software development and cybersecurity.

    Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix

