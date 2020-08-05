Date Taken: 05.08.2020 Date Posted: 05.08.2020 17:43 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 63571 Filename: 2005/DOD_107807362.mp3 Length: 01:18:06 Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Vice President Pence Participates in a Roundtable Discussion on Securing the Food Supply, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.