    The Beeline - Episode 5 Military Photojournalism

    The Beeline - Episode 5 Military Photojournalism

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance 

    West Virginia National Guard

    In this episode, Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance, Master Sgts. Eugene Crist and De-Juan Haley and Mr. Edwin "Bo" Wriston talk about some of their experiences as Photojournalists in the West Virginia National Guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.11.2020 10:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63570
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107806944.mp3
    Length: 00:44:48
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Beeline - Episode 5 Military Photojournalism, by SSgt Caleb Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    USAF
    WVNG
    WVANG
    WVARNG
    130AW

