Dr. Rajesh Naik, Chief Scientist of AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing discusses synthetic biology, human-machine teaming and more.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2020 11:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63567
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107806362.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:45
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Lab Life - Episode 25: Gut Biomes, Synthetic Biology and SHARK!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT