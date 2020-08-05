Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 25: Gut Biomes, Synthetic Biology and SHARK!

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Rajesh Naik, Chief Scientist of AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing discusses synthetic biology, human-machine teaming and more.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.08.2020 11:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Podcast
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Human Performance
    Synthetic Biology
    711 HPW
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast

