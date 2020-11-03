Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 12: Jumping Ship

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Col. Justin Grieve, 509th Operations Group commander, discusses his one of a kind experience about ejecting from a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber in February of 2008. He reflects on the process of going through a USAF Safety Board and Accident Investigation, and talks briefly about his social support network, the importance of physical wellness, and mindfulness when encountering challenging seasons of life.