88th RD History Minute, with Ward Zischke. 75th Anniversary of V-E Day

88th Readiness Division Command Historian, Ward Zischke gives one minute on the end of World War II in Europe. V-E Day, Victory in Europe.
|05.07.2020
|05.07.2020 19:27
|Newscasts
|63561
|2005/DOD_107805614.mp3
|00:01:01
|2020
|Blues
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
