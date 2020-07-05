Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    88th RD History Minute, with Ward Zischke. 75th Anniversary of V-E Day

    88th RD History Minute, with Ward Zischke. 75th Anniversary of V-E Day

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    88th Readiness Division

    88th Readiness Division Command Historian, Ward Zischke gives one minute on the end of World War II in Europe. V-E Day, Victory in Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2020
    Date Posted: 05.07.2020 19:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63561
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107805614.mp3
    Length: 00:01:01
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th RD History Minute, with Ward Zischke. 75th Anniversary of V-E Day, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    88th Readiness Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT