    S3E2: Influences of Chronic Cigarette Smoking on Neurocognitive Recovery after TBI

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2019

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of CUBIST, Betsy and Don discuss the article, “The Influence of Chronic Cigarette Smoking on Neurocognitive Recovery after Mild Traumatic Brain Injury.”

    Reference Citation: Durazzo, T. C., Abadjian, L., Kincaid, A., Bilovsky-Muniz, T., Boreta, L., & Gauger, G. E. (2013). The influence of chronic cigarette smoking on neurocognitive recovery after mild traumatic brain injury. Journal of neurotrauma, 30(11), 1013-1022.

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers discussing the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. Topics for each episode will be developed in close coordination with the hosts and based on current and trending TBI research getting attention in the mainstream press. Episodes are organized around a schedule of one episode per month ranging in total run time of 10-to-15 minutes each. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to dvbic.dcoe.mil or email us at dha.DVBICinfo@mail.mil

    The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy or decision unless so designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat available and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 licensing.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2019
    Date Posted: 05.07.2020 08:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:10:48
