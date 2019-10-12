S3E2: Influences of Chronic Cigarette Smoking on Neurocognitive Recovery after TBI

In this episode of CUBIST, Betsy and Don discuss the article, “The Influence of Chronic Cigarette Smoking on Neurocognitive Recovery after Mild Traumatic Brain Injury.”



Reference Citation: Durazzo, T. C., Abadjian, L., Kincaid, A., Bilovsky-Muniz, T., Boreta, L., & Gauger, G. E. (2013). The influence of chronic cigarette smoking on neurocognitive recovery after mild traumatic brain injury. Journal of neurotrauma, 30(11), 1013-1022.



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers discussing the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care.



