In Alaska, service members prepare for deployment while the Secretary of Defense addresses defense readiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2020 01:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63550
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107804215.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 08 May, 2020, by SA Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
