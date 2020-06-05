Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Deadly Farts & Ancient Roads - May 07, 2020

Did the deadly virus sweeping the world just become deadlier? The podcast crew dive deep into the world of flatulent coronavirus. When we come up for air, we talk with Fort Hood Range Operations on what's shiny and new downrange. Plus Fort Hood Department of Public Works announces ancient roads have been discovered underneath the Great Place, and reveals what it means to the future of our civilization.





Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:



Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)

The Hubcats



This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com

Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood