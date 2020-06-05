Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Deadly Farts & Ancient Roads - May 07, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Did the deadly virus sweeping the world just become deadlier? The podcast crew dive deep into the world of flatulent coronavirus. When we come up for air, we talk with Fort Hood Range Operations on what's shiny and new downrange. Plus Fort Hood Department of Public Works announces ancient roads have been discovered underneath the Great Place, and reveals what it means to the future of our civilization.


    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    The Hubcats

    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Deadly Farts & Ancient Roads - May 07, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

