    Housewife Handwashing

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.03.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Radio spot production of how to properly wash your hands using a 1960's housewife themed spot. American Forces Network Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)

