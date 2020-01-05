Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vulnerable populations, mental health and COVID-19 Ep. 3

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    West Virginia National Guard

    COL (Dr.) Todd Fredricks, Associate Professor of Family Medicine at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and WVARNG State Surgeon; Dr. Brenda Phillips, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Indiana University South Bend and expert on emergency management and disaster recovery; Maj. Holli Nelson, state public affairs officer for the WVNG and MSgt. Eugene Crist, the public affairs manager for the 130th Airlift Wing, discusses vulnerable populations, mental health, and COVID-19.

