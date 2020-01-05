Vulnerable populations, mental health and COVID-19 Ep. 3

COL (Dr.) Todd Fredricks, Associate Professor of Family Medicine at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and WVARNG State Surgeon; Dr. Brenda Phillips, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Indiana University South Bend and expert on emergency management and disaster recovery; Maj. Holli Nelson, state public affairs officer for the WVNG and MSgt. Eugene Crist, the public affairs manager for the 130th Airlift Wing, discusses vulnerable populations, mental health, and COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2020 10:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63525
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107799053.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:36
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
