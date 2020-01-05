The Beeline - Vulnerable populations, mental health and COVID-19 Ep. 3

COL (Dr.) Todd Fredricks, Associate Professor of Family Medicine at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and WVARNG State Surgeon; Dr. Brenda Phillips, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Indiana University South Bend and expert on emergency management and disaster recovery; Maj. Holli Nelson, state public affairs officer for the WVNG and MSgt. Eugene Crist, the public affairs manager for the 130th Airlift Wing, discusses vulnerable populations, mental health, and COVID-19.