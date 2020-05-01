Air Force Radio News 01 May 2020

COVID-19 is requiring recruiters to find new ways to fill positions in an age of social distancing.
|05.01.2020
|05.01.2020 08:17
|Newscasts
|63523
|2005/DOD_107796777.mp3
|00:01:00
|2020
|US
|2
|0
|0
|26
