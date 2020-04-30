Basic training graduation ceremonies are now being live-streamed until further notice, just one adjustment to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2020 08:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63519
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107794996.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|26
This work, Air Force Radio News 30 April 2020, by SrA Sara Voigt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
