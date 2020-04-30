Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Radio News 30 April 2020

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Sara Voigt 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Basic training graduation ceremonies are now being live-streamed until further notice, just one adjustment to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.30.2020 08:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 April 2020, by SrA Sara Voigt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    AETC
    Air Force Radio News
    AFRN
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

