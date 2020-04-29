Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 12 - Innovation Amid COVID-19

    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 12 - Innovation Amid COVID-19

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    At Edwards Air Force Base it is often said that necessity leads to innovation. That point couldn’t be more true today as innovative solutions are employed across the base to meet the needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Join us as we take you Beyond the Test and highlight innovative solutions that help keep the mission on track.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    Date Posted: 04.29.2020 16:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63517
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107794262.mp3
    Length: 00:32:53
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 12 - Innovation Amid COVID-19, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    edwards air force base
    EAFB
    AFMC
    innovation
    AFTC
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT