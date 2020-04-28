Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Pence Participates in a Roundtable Discussion with Mayo Clinic Employees

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Audio by Edward Pajak 

    White House Communications Agency

    Vice President Pence Participates in a Round-table Discussion with Mayo Clinic Employees in Rochester, MN.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2020 16:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63499
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107791873.mp3
    Length: 00:25:46
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Pence Participates in a Roundtable Discussion with Mayo Clinic Employees, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID19

