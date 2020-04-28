The potential for national emergencies such as weather events, earthquakes, or in this case, a global pandemic to create logistical challenges, are significant. It is critical that organizations train and prepare for every contingency to ensure maximum effectiveness during even the most austere of conditions.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2020 16:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63498
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107791837.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for Apr. 28, 2020 - The show must go on, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
