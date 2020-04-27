THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 10 - Stumpy's Hatchet House

Brendan and Tara Wehmann, two Navy veterans who decided to become owners of a Stumpy’s Hatchet House franchise in Tampa, FL as they transitioned out of the military. They offer advice for other veterans who dream of running their own business someday. Also, franchisors of Stumpy’s, Stu and Kelly Josberger, share the challenges involved with launching an unusual franchise and why they took a chance on a couple of military veterans looking for a fresh start.