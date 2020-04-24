Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 07 feat. CMSgt Summer Leifer

    Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 07 feat. CMSgt Summer Leifer

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2020

    Audio by Juan Femath 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership, lessons learned, and shared experiences with Chief Master Sergeant Summer Leifer, the Sixteenth Air Force command chief, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2020
    Date Posted: 04.24.2020 15:02
    Leadership
    Podcast
    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Kaleth O. Wright
    Blueprint Leadership
    Blueprint Leadership Podcast
    CMSgt Summer Leifer

