Dover Air Force Base Commissary Access PSA

THIS IS A DOVER AIR FORCE BASE PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT. TO MITIGATE THE SPREAD OF COVID-19, THE DOVER AIR FORCE BASE COMMISSARY IS ONLY OPEN TO RETIREES , THEIR DEPENDENTS, AND VETERAN HEALTH ID CARD HOLDERS ON WEDNESDAYS AND SATURDAYS. THE STORE HAS A 75 SHOPPER CAPACITY, THOSE WAITING TO ENTER WILL RECEIVE A TICKET FOR A DESIGNATED SHOPPING TIME. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT WWW.DOVER.AF.MIL/CORONAVIRUS OR CALL THE COMMISSARY AT 302-677- 4189.