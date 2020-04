Dover Air Force Base Pharmacy Access PSA

THIS IS A DOVER AIR FORCE BASE PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT. IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19, THE DOVER AIR FORCE BASE PHARMACY IS OPEN TO RETIREES, THEIR DEPENDENTS, AND VETERANS HEALTH ID CARD HOLDERS ON WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY. ACTIVATE YOUR PRESCRIPTION BEFORE ARRIVAL, USE CURBSIDE PHARMACY PICK UP, OR REGISTER FOR MAIL ORDER SERVICES THROUGH EXPRESS SCRIPTS. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT WWW.DOVER.AF.MIL/CORONAVIRUS OR CALL 302-677-2019.