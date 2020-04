Dover AFB Base Access PSA

THIS IS A DOVER AIR FORCE BASE PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT. DUE TO COVID-19, THE DOVER AIR FORCE BASE COMMANDER HAS LIMITED BASE ACCESS FOR RETIRED MILITARY, THEIR DEPENDENTS AND VETERANS HEALTH ID CARD HOLDERS TO WEDNESDAYS AND SATURDAYS. MILITARY MEMBERS, THEIR DEPENDENTS, AND OTHER BASE WORKERS WILL RETAIN BASE ACCESS BUT ARE SUBJECT TO FACILITY USE LIMITATIONS. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT WWW.DOVER.AF.MIL/CORONAVIRUS OR FACEBOOK.COM/DOVERAIRFORCEBASE.