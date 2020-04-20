Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 24: AFRL Student Opportunities (Part 2)

    Lab Life - Episode 24: AFRL Student Opportunities (Part 2)

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this episode, we speak with Jake Helinski who hypes his time in the Premier College Intern Program (PCIP) and his AFRL journey in the Palace Acquire (PAQ) program.

    Learn more about opportunities at:

    AFRL Student Opportunities: https://afresearchlab.com/careers-and-opportunities/students-and-faculty/

    Pathways Program: https://www.opm.gov/about-us/careers-at-opm/students-recent-graduates/

    Date Taken: 04.20.2020
    Date Posted: 04.20.2020 15:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:36
    Year 2020
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    intern
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    internships
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast

