In this episode, we speak with Jake Helinski who hypes his time in the Premier College Intern Program (PCIP) and his AFRL journey in the Palace Acquire (PAQ) program.
Learn more about opportunities at:
AFRL Student Opportunities: https://afresearchlab.com/careers-and-opportunities/students-and-faculty/
Pathways Program: https://www.opm.gov/about-us/careers-at-opm/students-recent-graduates/
This work, Lab Life - Episode 24: AFRL Student Opportunities (Part 2), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
