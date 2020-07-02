Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Bedrock Podcast - Pilot Training Next w/19AF Commander

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, Maj. Kinsley Jordan, 71st Flying Training Wing Chief of Innovation, and Maj. Patterson "Packy" Hill, Chief of Dover Air Force Base Innovation Lab, discuss the future of pilot training, virtual reality, pilot retention and the leadership.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 04.20.2020 10:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:11:33
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Dover AFB
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    436 AW
    Innovation Lab
    The Bedrock Podcast
    Dover Spark Lab

