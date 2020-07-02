Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, Maj. Kinsley Jordan, 71st Flying Training Wing Chief of Innovation, and Maj. Patterson "Packy" Hill, Chief of Dover Air Force Base Innovation Lab, discuss the future of pilot training, virtual reality, pilot retention and the leadership.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2020 10:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63442
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107777586.mp3
|Length:
|01:11:33
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, The Bedrock Podcast - Pilot Training Next w/19AF Commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT