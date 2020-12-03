The Bedrock Podcast - A Change in Diversity and Inclusivity

Col. Angenene Robertson, Air Mobility Command director of manpower, personnel and services, talks diversity, inclusivity, and change. On the back drop of the Same Cooke song "A change is gonna to come", Col. Robertson (a black, female) recalls moments in her career where she recognized the need for change and her responsibility in being that change.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2020 09:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:34:15
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
