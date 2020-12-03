Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Bedrock Podcast - A Change in Diversity and Inclusivity

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Angenene Robertson, Air Mobility Command director of manpower, personnel and services, talks diversity, inclusivity, and change. On the back drop of the Same Cooke song "A change is gonna to come", Col. Robertson (a black, female) recalls moments in her career where she recognized the need for change and her responsibility in being that change.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 04.20.2020 09:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Dover AFB
    diversity
    equal opportunity
    Dover Air Force Base
    Bedrock
    436th Airlift Wing
    inclusion
    436 AW
    innovation lab
    The Bedrock Podcast
    Dover Spark Lab
    AMC/A1

